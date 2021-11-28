Alexa
Jackson-Davis scores 43, Indiana tops Marshall 90-79

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 10:43
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 43 points and became the first Hoosier to score 40 or more points in a game in 27 years as Indiana pulled away from Marshall in the second half to post a 90-79 victory on Saturday night.

Indiana has won six straight to start the season.

Trailing by one at intermission, Jackson-Davis scored 11 points as the Hoosiers opened the second half on a 17-10 run to grab a 58-48 lead. Marshall battled back, scoring six straight points in layups from Mikel Beyers, Andrew Taylor and Taevion Kinsey to make it 61-54, and after Miller Kopp hit a jumper for Indiana, Taylor knocked down a 3 to get the Thundering Herd within six, 63-57 with 12:14 left.

Obinna Anochili-Killin dunked and Kinsey turned a three-point play with 7:37 left to make it a three-point game, 70-67.

The Hoosiers scored nine straight points to take an 81-69 lead with 4:37 and cruised to the win.

Jackson-Davis hit 18 of 24 from the field and 7 of 9 from the line, grabbed five rebounds, dished four assists and blocked five shots. Xavier Johnson added 20 points, grabbed seven boards, dished seven assists and collected five steals. Race Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds.

Kinsey scored 21 points and Taylor added another 20 to lead Marshall (4-2). Anochili-Killen scored 16 points off the bench.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

