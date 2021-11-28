Lithuanian parliamentary delegation arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Lithuanian parliamentary delegation landed in Taiwan early Sunday morning (Nov. 28) to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum.

CNA reported that the delegation, led by the chair of the Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group Matas Maldeikis, arrived at the Taoyuan International Airport at 6:18 a.m. and was greeted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) members of staff. Maldeikis told reporters that he expects to further Lithuania and Taiwan’s familiarity with each other through meaningful discussions during the trip.

Parliamentary member Dovile Sakaliene said she was glad to visit Taiwan and that the trip is inspiring and meaningful, as Lithuania deeply empathizes with Taiwan’s experience of dealing with a large, totalitarian neighbor. CNA cited Sakaliene as saying she finds it an honor to be blacklisted by China, and other delegates in the group joked that perhaps more people will be blacklisted after the trip.

Sakaliene said that Lithuania supports Taiwan’s attitude and resolve and sees the country as an important ally.

The group received special courtesy clearance at customs and left the airport with MOFA staff.