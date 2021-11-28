Alexa
Underwood's tip-in at horn sends Charleston over Chattanooga

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 08:54
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Dimitrius Underwood's tip-in off John Meeks' missed layup as time expired led Charleston to a 68-66 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Reyne Smith finished with 18 points for the Cougars (4-2), Meeks and Underwood each scored 12 and Fah'mir Ali 10.

Silvio De Sousa scored a career-high 21 points and had three blocks for the Mocs (5-1) whose five-game win streak came to an end. David Jean-Baptiste added 18 points and seven rebounds and Darius Banks scored 11.

Malachi Smith, who led the Mocs in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, finished 2-for-11 shooting and scored five points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-28 10:39 GMT+08:00

