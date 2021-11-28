Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past Denver 77-68 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 09:01
Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past Denver 77-68 in OT

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 19 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 77-68 overtime win over Denver on Saturday.

Justin Harmon had 15 points for Utah Valley (6-1), which won its sixth straight game. Le'Tre Darthard added 13 points and six assists. Connor Harding had 11 points.

Harmon's two free throws with 19 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 63 heading to overtime.

KJ Hunt had 22 points and seven assists for the Pioneers (3-5). Michael Henn added 15 points. Payton Moore had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-28 10:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens