W. Michigan defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 93-85 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 09:21
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Adrian Martin had a career-high 20 points as Western Michigan defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 93-85 in overtime on Saturday.

Martin hit all six of his 3-pointers, the last of which gave Broncos the lead for good in the first minute of overtime.

Markeese Hastings had 17 points and seven rebounds for Western Michigan (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Lamar Norman Jr. added 14 points. Mileek McMillan had eight rebounds.

Jarred Godfrey had 35 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (3-2). Ra Kpedi added 15 points. Jalon Pipkins had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-28 10:39 GMT+08:00

