Obanor scores 20, Texas Tech downs Lamar by 32

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 08:34
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 20 points and Bryson Williams added 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Texas Tech beat Lamar 89-57 on Saturday.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points for Texas Tech, which made 54% (27 for 50) of its shots. Texas Tech raced to a 14-0 lead and was never threatened.

The unbeaten Red Raiders have won six straight with five wins coming at home. Tech’s longest winning streak to start a season is 12-0 in the 1929-30 season and most recently a 10-0 start in the 2018-19 season.

Tech has beaten its six opponents this season by an average of 31 points per game, including a 56-point win for the fifth largest margin of victory in program history. Up next for the Red Raiders are matchups in New York against Providence and No. 15 Tennessee.

Davion Buster and C.J. Roberts each scored 20 points for the Cardinals (1-6) which have lost six straight.

Updated : 2021-11-28 10:37 GMT+08:00

