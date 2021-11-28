Williams lifts Gardner-Webb past Western Carolina 87-59

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — D'Maurian Williams had 25 points as Gardner-Webb easily defeated Western Carolina 87-59 on Saturday.

Jordan Sears had 17 points for Gardner-Webb (3-3). Kareem Reid added 10 points and eight rebounds. Julien Soumaoro had 10 points. Zion Williams had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Marcus Banks had 10 points for the Catamounts (3-4). Marvin Price added six rebounds and Nick Robinson had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com