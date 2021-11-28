Alexa
No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast women beat Saint Louis 73-65

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 08:21
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 16 points, Kierstan Bell added 14 and No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast remained undefeated with a 73-65 victory over Saint Louis on Saturday in the San Juan Shootout.

Phills made three 3-pointers, was 6 of 10 from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds. Bell was 6-of-19 shooting and had seven rebounds. Emma List added nine points and six assists for Florida Gulf Coast (7-0).

Saint Louis stayed within single digits for most of the first half. But the Eagles opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run for a 50-30 advantage. Bell scored seven points and Tyra Cox and Kendall Spray each made a 3-pointer during the stretch.

Ciaja Harbison scored 21 points and Natalie McNeal had 18 for Saint Louis (1-5), which has lost four straight. The pair each had two of the Billikens' four 3-pointers. Brooke Flowers added 13 points for the Billikens, who trailed by double digits in the second half until the final basket.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-28 10:36 GMT+08:00

