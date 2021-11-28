Jump, No. 7 Stanford women blow out depleted No. 2 Maryland

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Haley Jones added 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 7 Stanford to an 86-67 win over No. 2 Maryland on Saturday at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

Stanford (5-2) took command with a 12-2 run late in the first quarter, capped by Jump’s third 3 of the period. The Cardinal kept the run going in the second and led 46-24 at the half.

Maryland (6-2) was short-handed to begin with as only seven players were dressed because of illness and injuries. Point guard Ashley Owusu battled through foul trouble to lead the Terrapins with 29 points.

NO. 6 BAYLOR 74, HOUSTON 58

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had her sixth straight double-double with 21 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and Baylor turned back Houston to win the Cancun Challenge.

Smith had 18 points in the second half for her 30th career double-double. Queen Egbo scored 16 points and Ja’Mee Asberry had 12 for the Bears (6-1), the only team to go 3-0 in the tournament with Houston (3-4), Arizona State and Fordham each finishing 1-2.

Laila Blair scored 28 points for Houston.

NO. 9 ARIZONA 80, RUTGERS 44

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Cate Reese scored 16 points and Arizona cruised past Rutgers on the final day of the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

Gisela Sanchez added 15 points and Aaronette Vonleh had 12 points, both off the bench, for the Wildcats (6-0). Arizona led by as many as 42 points and won the tournament’s Island Division title.

Osh Brown had nine points and Shug Dickson scored eight points for the Scarlet Knights (4-4), who had won three Paradise Jam titles but went 0-3 in their fourth appearance.

NO. 14 TEXAS 83, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 42

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting as Texas beat Cal State Northridge.

Audrey Warren added 13 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 12 as the Longhorns (4-1) rebounded from losing to Tennessee in overtime last weekend.

Jordyn Jackson and Rachel Harvey each scored 11 points for the Matadors (3-2).

PURDUE 66, NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 61

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cassidy Hardin made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points, Madison Layden added four 3-pointers and 16 points, and Purdue beat Florida State at the St. Pete Showcase.

It was Purdue’s first win over a ranked team since 2019.

Ra Shaya Kyle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue (5-2). Jeanae Terry added eight points with 10 assists.

Morgan Jones had 14 points and seven rebounds for Florida State (4-2).

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 76, NO. 19 UCLA 66

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Lindsey Theuninck and Tori Nelson each scored 11 points and South Dakota State beat UCLA 76-66 at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Burckhard and Paige Meyer added 10 points apiece for South Dakota State (3-4).

IImar’I Thomas scored 18 points for UCLA (3-2). Jaelynn Penn and Charisma Osborne each added 15 points. Thomas became the fourth player in program history to reach 2,000 points.

BYU 58, NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 57

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points, including two free throws with 3 seconds left, and West Virginia's Kari Niblack made 1 of 2 from the line with 0.4 seconds remaining, giving BYU the win in the championship game of the St. Pete Showcase.

Paisley Harding added 13 points for BYU (7-0), which beat No. 17 Florida State in the tourney opener. Tagan Graham scored 11 points. BYU finished 9 of 11 from the line and was 23 of 28 in knocking off consecutive ranked opponents.

Esmery Martinez scored 18 points for the Mountaineers (4-1) and Kirsten Deans had 17.

NO. 24 VIRGINIA TECH 54, UT MARTIN 49

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had her third double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds and Virginia Tech beat UT Martin at the San Juan Shootout.

Kayana Traylor added 11 points for Virginia Tech (6-1). The Hokies held the Skyhawks to 36% shooting from the field.

Paige Pipkin led UT Martin (3-4) with 20 points.

