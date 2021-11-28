Kent State holds off Miami (Ohio) 48-47 in OT, wins MAC East

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum scored from the 1 on a misdirection play in overtime, and Montre Miller broke up a two-point conversion pass as Kent State held off Miami (Ohio) 48-47 on Saturday to earn a spot in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

The win, played in swirling snow flurries, lofted Kent State (7-5, 6-2) to the MAC East title and set up a tilt against West champion, Northern Illinois, Saturday in Detroit for the conference crown.

Crum threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, Keshunn Abram had seven catches for 138 yards and a TD. Xavier Williams carried 13 times for 168 yards and two scores, Marquez Cooper added 128 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Brett Gabbert threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns for the RedHawks (6-6, 5-3) and lofted a pretty rainbow to Jalen Walker at the front of the end zone on Miami's first play of overtime.

The RedHawks went for the win but Gabbert's conversion pass to Walker was batted down by Miller.

