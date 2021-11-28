Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter Jr. lifts Navy over Mount St. Mary's 67-40

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 06:29
Carter Jr. lifts Navy over Mount St. Mary's 67-40

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. posted 18 points as Navy easily beat Mount St. Mary's 67-40 on Saturday.

Greg Summers had 11 points and eight rebounds for Navy (5-2), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Sean Yoder added 10 points.

Malik Jefferson had nine points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-5). Nana Opoku added three blocks.

Jalen Benjamin, who led the Mountaineers in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, was held to 6 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-28 09:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens