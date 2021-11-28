Alexa
Keita leads NC Central over The Apprentice School 96-56

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 06:41
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Samuel Keita came off the bench to score 13 points to lift North Carolina Central to a 96-56 win over The Apprentice School on Saturday.

Cameron Butler had 13 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina Central (2-4). Randy Miller Jr. added 12 points. Alex Caldwell had 12 points.

Karree Smith had 16 points for the Builders, members of the USCAA. Clifton Goode added four blocks. Marion Moore had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-28 09:06 GMT+08:00

