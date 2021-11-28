Alexa
Glover scores 24 to lift Samford over McNeese St. 83-75

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 06:00
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ques Glover had 24 points as Samford defeated McNeese 83-75 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday.

Glover made all 11 of his foul shots and distributed six assists. Jaden Campbell added 19 points for Samford (5-1), Jermaine Marshall scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and Jacob Tryon scored 10.

Myles Lewis scored 20 points and collected eight rebounds for the Cowboys (3-4). Kellon Taylor scored 13 and TJ Moss 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-28 07:36 GMT+08:00

