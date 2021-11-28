Alexa
Shepherd's 5 TDs leads Kennesaw State past Davidson 48-21

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 06:19
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Xavier Shepherd had four touchdown runs and threw for another score as Kennesaw State won its 10th straight game with an 48-21 victory over Davidson on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs.

The Owls (10-1) will face No. 7 East Tennessee State in the second round.

Shepherd, who entered with a nation-leading 19 touchdowns rushing, carried the ball 13 times for 15 yards with all four touchdown runs coming from inside the 6. His 56-yard TD pass to Xavier Hill stretched the Owls' lead to 41-14.

Iaan Cousin had a 10-yard touchdown run and Gabriel Benyard scored on a 63-yard punt return for the Owls.

Dylan Sparks broke loose for a 54-yard touchdown run and finished with 107 yards rushing for Davidson (8-3). Coy Williams had 90 yards on the ground that included a 61-yard TD run. Jalen Jefferson scored on a 45-yard fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter.

It was Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon’s 63rd career win, tying him with David Bennett (Coastal Carolina, 2003-2011) for the most in Big South Conference history.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-11-28 07:36 GMT+08:00

