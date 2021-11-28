Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Austria’s Matthias Mayer wins World Cup men’s downhill race

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 05:27
Austria’s Matthias Mayer wins World Cup men’s downhill race

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Austria’s Matthias Mayer won the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill Saturday at Lake Louise.

Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. Fellow Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr was second, followed by Switzerland’s Beat Feuz in third at 1:48.09.

Feuz was the overall leader in men’s downhill last season, followed by Mayer.

Saturday’s race served as the season opener after a downhill scheduled for Friday was canceled because of too much snow.

Sunday’s super-G caps the weekend for men’s World Cup. The women arrive in Alberta next week for two downhills and a super-G at the resort in Banff National Park.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-28 07:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens