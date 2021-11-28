Alexa
Colorado St. beats N. Colorado 88-79

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 05:45
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — John Tonje and Isaiah Stevens scored 20 points apiece as Colorado State won its seventh consecutive game to start the season, topping Northern Colorado 88-79 on Saturday. Stevens also had six assists.

Dischon Thomas had 13 points for Colorado State (7-0). David Roddy added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Bodie Hume tied a career high with 30 points for the Bears (3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Daylen Kountz added 19 points. Dru Kuxhausen had 12 points.

Updated : 2021-11-28 07:34 GMT+08:00

