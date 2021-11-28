Watson lifts North Carolina A&T over St. Francis (NY) 73-67

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Watson scored 28 points as North Carolina A&T topped St. Francis (N.Y.) 73-67 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday.

Watson made 10 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Demetric Horton had 18 points and six rebounds for North Carolina A&T (2-6). Jeremy Robinson added 11 points and David Beatty had nine rebounds.

Patrick Emilien had 14 points for the Terriers (0-6). Michael Cubbage added 11 points, and Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

___

