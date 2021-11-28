Alexa
Finn, Koback lead Toledo past Akron 49-14

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 04:53
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw four touchdown passes, Bryant Koback scored three times, and Toledo rolled over Akron 49-14 on Saturday.

Finn completed 16 of 26 passes for 257 yards. Koback, who had 185 yards total offense, ran for two touchdowns and caught a 51-yard pass from Finn for another. One of his TD runs was a 44-yarder.

In addition to the long hookup with Koback, Finn's TD passes were 23 yards to Devin Maddox, 33 yards to Drew Rosi and 22 yards to Isaiah Winstead.

Koback had 15 carries for 135 yards and three receptions for 53 yards. The Rockets (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American) had 582 total yards.

Kato Nelson completed 10 of 25 passes for 164 yards and both of Akron's touchdowns. Jonzell Norrils carried 13 times for 90 yards for the Zips (2-10, 1-7) and caught both of Nelson's TD passes, one a 72-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Updated : 2021-11-28 07:33 GMT+08:00

