Newton leads East Carolina past Coppin State on late basket

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 05:06
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton hit a jump shot with a second remaining to lead East Carolina to a 70-68 win over Coppin State on Saturday.

Brandon Suggs had a career-high 25 points to lead the Pirates (5-2). Newton finished with 16 points, RJ Felton added 10 points and Brandon Johnson grabbed 19 rebounds.

Nendah Tarke scored a season-high 20 points for the Eagles (1-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Tyree Corbett added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Jesse Zarzuela had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

