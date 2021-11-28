Navy ends Temple's season with 7th straight loss 38-14

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isaac Ruoss ran for two touchdown, Chance Warren had two TD catches and Navy defeated Temple 38-14 on Saturday.

The Midshipmen (3-8, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) threw just 12 passes for 72 yards but had touchdown tosses from both Tai Lavatai and Xavier Arline. Navy rolled up 219 yards on the ground.

Navy plays Army to end its season Dec. 11. Temple's season has ended.

Tayvon Ruley and Ra'Von Bonner scored rushing touchdowns of 4 and 1 yards, respectively, for Temple (3-10, 1-7), which lost a seventh straight game. The two rushing scores ended a stretch where the Owls hadn't scored more than 10 points in a game since Oct. 23.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Mariano Valenti, a transfer from Northern Illinois, completed 10 of 14 passes for 73 yards. He led the 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Ruley's TD run.

