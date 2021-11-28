Alexa
Hamilton carries Western Kentucky past UT Martin 81-66

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 04:37
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jairus Hamilton had a career-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Western Kentucky got past UT Martin 81-66 on Saturday.

Camron Justice had 17 points and Luke Frampton and Dayvion McKnight added 16 apiece for Western Kentucky.

Darius Simmons had 21 points for the Skyhawks (3-4). David Didenko added 15 points. KJ Simon had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-28 06:03 GMT+08:00

