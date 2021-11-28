Purdue women beat No. 17 Florida State at St. Pete Showcase

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cassidy Hardin made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points, Madison Layden added four 3-pointers and 16 points, and Purdue beat No. 17 Florida State 66-61 on Saturday at the St. Pete Showcase.

It was Purdue's first win over a ranked team since 2019.

Ra Shaya Kyle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue (5-2). Jeanae Terry added eight points with 10 assists. Purdue was 12 of 33 from distance.

Kyle scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter, the last by spinning past her defender for a layup with 31 seconds left for a 64-61 lead. After a FSU miss under the basket, Layden was fouled and made two free throws at 23.3 seconds. FSU had two more looks on its next possession but couldn't knock them down.

Morgan Jones had 14 points and seven rebounds for Florida State (4-2). Kourtney Weber and Sara Bejedi each scored 11, and Valencia Myers had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Florida State plays at Illinois in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday. Purdue hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

