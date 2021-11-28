Maupay squanders chances, Brighton held 0-0 by Leeds in EPL

Brighton and Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey, left, and Leeds United's Junior Firpo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match bet... Brighton and Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey, left, and Leeds United's Junior Firpo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, England, Saturday Nov. 27, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay, right, fails to score under pressure from Leeds United's Diego Llorente during the English Premier League socc... Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay, right, fails to score under pressure from Leeds United's Diego Llorente during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, England, Saturday Nov. 27, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Tariq Lamptey kept setting up chances for Brighton. His teammates kept missing them.

Neal Maupay was the biggest culprit in the 0-0 draw at home to Leeds in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Lamptey is back fit after nine months out injured and the former Chelsea right back was a constant danger with his pace and delivery, creating five opportunities in the first half alone at Amex Stadium.

Maupay squandered two of them, shooting over from inside the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy and then volleying wide at the near post. The French striker was starting after three straight games on the bench but trudged off after being substituted in the 68th.

Substitute Solly March struck the post in the 89th for Brighton, too.

Leeds didn't threaten Brighton's goal until substitute Tyler Roberts brought two late saves out of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, and continues to miss last season's top scorer Patrick Bamford, who hasn't played since Sept. 17 because of injury.

Leeds stayed in 17th, one place above the relegation zone, while Brighton was eighth and hasn't won any of its last eight league games.

