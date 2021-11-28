Alexa
South Africa wins another Dubai 7s after routing US in final

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 01:55
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa won the Dubai Sevens final after beating the United States 42-7 on Saturday, with Ronald Brown scoring three tries and 25 points.

Their 18 straight match wins in the sevens rugby world series broke their team record of 16 in 2008-09. The streak includes winning the only two 2021 world series stops in Vancouver and Edmonton in September.

Brown scored two of his converted tries to help South Africa lead 21-0 by halftime. The hat trick try came after JC Pretorius beat four tackles and offloaded over the fifth.

Pretorius and Selvyn Davids also dotted down as they led 35-0 before the U.S. replied through Lucas Lacamp.

But Shaun Williams went over a minute later to complete South Africa's Dubai-best eighth title, and fourth of the last five.

Argentina was third after beating Olympic champion Fiji 19-12.

Fiji was stunned in the semifinals by the U.S., which came from 19-7 down to win 21-19 in the last five minutes.

This was the first of two Dubai tournaments, and played without spectators. But the second next weekend is open to crowds.

Updated : 2021-11-28 04:31 GMT+08:00

