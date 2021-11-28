Alexa
German Summaries

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 01:08
Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Wolfsburg 1, Dortmund 3

Wolfsburg: Wout Weghorst (2).

Dortmund: Emre Can (35), Donyell Malen (55), Erling Haaland (81).

Halftime: 1-1.

Hertha Berlin 1, Augsburg 1

Hertha Berlin: Marco Richter (40).

Augsburg: Michael Gregoritsch (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cologne 4, Monchengladbach 1

Cologne: Dejan Ljubicic (55), Mark Uth (77), Ondrej Duda (78), Sebastian Andersson (90).

Monchengladbach: Jonas Hofmann (74).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bochum 2, Freiburg 1

Bochum: Sebastian Polter (54), Milos Pantovic (82).

Freiburg: Philipp Lienhart (51).

Halftime: 0-0.

SpVgg Greuther Furth 3, Hoffenheim 6

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Jamie Leweling (22), Timothy Tillmann (46), Branimir Hrgota (67).

Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (32, 62, 80), Georginio Rutter (40, 57), Marco Meyerhofer (66).

Halftime: 1-2.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Schalke 5, Sandhausen 2

Schalke: Thomas Ouwejan (58), Marius Bulter (64, 76), Aleksandr Zhirov (72), Rodrigo Zalazar Martinez (82).

Sandhausen: Marcel Ritzmaier (47), Pascal Testroet (74).

Halftime: 0-0.

Karlsruher SC 4, Hannover 0

Karlsruher SC: Kyoung-rok Choi (17), Daniel Gordon (27), Marvin Wanitzek (29), Philipp Hofmann (83).

Halftime: 3-0.

Erzgebirge Aue 1, Darmstadt 2

Erzgebirge Aue: Antonio Jonjic (85).

Darmstadt: Luca Pfeiffer (62), Aaron Seydel (75).

Halftime: 0-0.