German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Wolfsburg: Wout Weghorst (2).
Dortmund: Emre Can (35), Donyell Malen (55), Erling Haaland (81).
Halftime: 1-1.
Hertha Berlin: Marco Richter (40).
Augsburg: Michael Gregoritsch (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Cologne: Dejan Ljubicic (55), Mark Uth (77), Ondrej Duda (78), Sebastian Andersson (90).
Monchengladbach: Jonas Hofmann (74).
Halftime: 0-0.
Bochum: Sebastian Polter (54), Milos Pantovic (82).
Freiburg: Philipp Lienhart (51).
Halftime: 0-0.
SpVgg Greuther Furth: Jamie Leweling (22), Timothy Tillmann (46), Branimir Hrgota (67).
Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (32, 62, 80), Georginio Rutter (40, 57), Marco Meyerhofer (66).
Halftime: 1-2.
Schalke: Thomas Ouwejan (58), Marius Bulter (64, 76), Aleksandr Zhirov (72), Rodrigo Zalazar Martinez (82).
Sandhausen: Marcel Ritzmaier (47), Pascal Testroet (74).
Halftime: 0-0.
Karlsruher SC: Kyoung-rok Choi (17), Daniel Gordon (27), Marvin Wanitzek (29), Philipp Hofmann (83).
Halftime: 3-0.
Erzgebirge Aue: Antonio Jonjic (85).
Darmstadt: Luca Pfeiffer (62), Aaron Seydel (75).
Halftime: 0-0.