Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

German minister hopes patient transfers a 'wake-up call'

By Associated Press
2021/11/28 00:12
A Bundeswehr aircraft stands with its side flap open at the airport in Memmingen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The German air force Luftwaffe will ...
People stand in a queue outside a shopping center and wait to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease in Berlin, Germany, Frid...
A patient with the COVID-19 disease is load into a German air forces Luftwaffe aircraft at the airport in Memmingen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. T...
Acting German Health Minister Jens Spahn briefs the media on the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 26, 20...

A Bundeswehr aircraft stands with its side flap open at the airport in Memmingen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The German air force Luftwaffe will ...

People stand in a queue outside a shopping center and wait to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease in Berlin, Germany, Frid...

A patient with the COVID-19 disease is load into a German air forces Luftwaffe aircraft at the airport in Memmingen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. T...

Acting German Health Minister Jens Spahn briefs the media on the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 26, 20...

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister said Saturday he hopes that the sight of air force planes transferring patients across the country will act as a “wake-up call” to millions who are still holding out on getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said there has been a welcome increase over the past week in the number of people getting their first shots, with 450,000 recorded. He put that down to pressure from Germany's worsening coronavirus situation and to increasing requirements to people to provide proof of vaccination or recent recovery to take part in many activities.

But it's still not enough and “this figure of nearly 12 million unvaccinated adults is still far, far too high,” Spahn said at an online town hall event. So far, 68.4% of the population of 83 million people is fully vaccinated, below the 75% minimum threshold eyed by the government. There are significant regional variations.

Hospitals in southern and eastern regions of Germany have warned they are running out of intensive care beds because of the large numbers of seriously ill COVID-19 patients. Germany is having to organize large-scale transfers of patients within the country for the first time since the outbreak began in early 2020, including with help from the military.

“This hopefully will give many people a wake-up call that vaccination is a pretty good thing,” Spahn said.

Germany has seen a relentless increase in coronavirus infections over recent weeks, with the infection rate hitting a new high every day. On Saturday, it stood at 444.3 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Germany's known COVID-19 death toll climbed above 100,000 on Thursday.

A new government is expected to take over in early December, and the transition period has been blamed for paralyzing Germany’s response to the pandemic.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Updated : 2021-11-28 01:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens