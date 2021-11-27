All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|18
|13
|3
|2
|0
|28
|63
|46
|Hartford
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|59
|41
|Hershey
|17
|8
|6
|2
|1
|19
|48
|58
|Providence
|16
|7
|5
|3
|1
|18
|41
|45
|Charlotte
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|54
|51
|WB/Scranton
|17
|8
|7
|0
|2
|18
|38
|51
|Bridgeport
|19
|5
|11
|1
|2
|13
|46
|63
|Lehigh Valley
|17
|3
|9
|4
|1
|11
|40
|56
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|14
|13
|1
|0
|0
|26
|56
|28
|Cleveland
|16
|9
|3
|1
|3
|22
|50
|46
|Rochester
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|65
|56
|Toronto
|15
|8
|5
|1
|1
|18
|48
|51
|Belleville
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|49
|50
|Laval
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|53
|57
|Syracuse
|16
|6
|7
|2
|1
|15
|44
|50
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|15
|9
|4
|1
|1
|20
|48
|41
|Manitoba
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|51
|43
|Iowa
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|17
|47
|33
|Grand Rapids
|16
|7
|6
|2
|1
|17
|48
|52
|Texas
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|43
|43
|Rockford
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|36
|50
|Milwaukee
|16
|5
|10
|1
|0
|11
|46
|60
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|14
|11
|1
|2
|0
|24
|49
|33
|Ontario
|14
|11
|2
|0
|1
|23
|59
|41
|Henderson
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|40
|41
|San Diego
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|43
|44
|Colorado
|16
|6
|7
|1
|2
|15
|48
|54
|Bakersfield
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|38
|41
|Tucson
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|35
|41
|Abbotsford
|12
|4
|5
|2
|1
|11
|32
|34
|San Jose
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|38
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 6, Laval 2
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 3
Cleveland 5, Toronto 1
Hartford 5, Springfield 3
Providence 3, Bridgeport 2
Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Rochester 7, Hershey 3
Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2
San Diego 4, San Jose 2
Tucson 4, Abbotsford 1
Stockton 3, Colorado 2
Bakersfield at Ontario, ppd
Hartford at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 3 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, ppd
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.