All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 18 13 3 2 0 28 63 46 Hartford 17 12 3 2 0 26 59 41 Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58 Providence 16 7 5 3 1 18 41 45 Charlotte 17 8 7 2 0 18 54 51 WB/Scranton 17 8 7 0 2 18 38 51 Bridgeport 19 5 11 1 2 13 46 63 Lehigh Valley 17 3 9 4 1 11 40 56

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 14 13 1 0 0 26 56 28 Cleveland 16 9 3 1 3 22 50 46 Rochester 16 10 6 0 0 20 65 56 Toronto 15 8 5 1 1 18 48 51 Belleville 16 8 8 0 0 16 49 50 Laval 16 7 8 1 0 15 53 57 Syracuse 16 6 7 2 1 15 44 50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 15 9 4 1 1 20 48 41 Manitoba 16 9 6 1 0 19 51 43 Iowa 13 8 4 1 0 17 47 33 Grand Rapids 16 7 6 2 1 17 48 52 Texas 14 6 6 1 1 14 43 43 Rockford 13 5 7 1 0 11 36 50 Milwaukee 16 5 10 1 0 11 46 60

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 14 11 1 2 0 24 49 33 Ontario 14 11 2 0 1 23 59 41 Henderson 14 7 5 1 1 16 40 41 San Diego 14 7 6 1 0 15 43 44 Colorado 16 6 7 1 2 15 48 54 Bakersfield 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 41 Tucson 13 6 6 1 0 13 35 41 Abbotsford 12 4 5 2 1 11 32 34 San Jose 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 6, Laval 2

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 3

Cleveland 5, Toronto 1

Hartford 5, Springfield 3

Providence 3, Bridgeport 2

Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 7, Hershey 3

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2

San Diego 4, San Jose 2

Tucson 4, Abbotsford 1

Stockton 3, Colorado 2

Bakersfield at Ontario, ppd

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, ppd

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.