English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Leicester 0, Chelsea 3
Aston Villa 2, Brighton 0
Burnley 3, Crystal Palace 3
Newcastle 3, Brentford 3
Norwich 2, Southampton 1
Watford 4, Man United 1
Wolverhampton 1, West Ham 0
Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0
Man City 3, Everton 0
Tottenham 2, Leeds 1
Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 12:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Watford, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Norwich, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m.
Watford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 2:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Everton vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.
Man United vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
QPR 2, Luton Town 0
Sheffield United 0, Coventry 0
Bristol City 1, Blackburn 1
Fulham 4, Barnsley 1
Huddersfield 1, West Brom 0
Hull 2, Birmingham 0
Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 1
Preston 1, Cardiff 2
Reading 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Stoke 2, Peterborough 0
Swansea 1, Blackpool 1
Derby 3, Bournemouth 2
Blackpool 0, West Brom 0
Coventry 0, Birmingham 0
Middlesbrough 1, Preston 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Luton Town 0
Reading 0, Sheffield United 1
Fulham 0, Derby 0
Barnsley 0, Swansea 2
Blackburn 4, Peterborough 0
Bristol City 1, Stoke 0
Cardiff 0, Hull 1
Millwall 1, Bournemouth 1
QPR 1, Huddersfield 0
West Brom 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Preston 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. West Brom, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Stoke, 9:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Charlton 2, Plymouth 0
Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 1
Crewe 2, Gillingham 0
Doncaster 0, Lincoln 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 2
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Burton Albion 0
Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Rotherham 3, Cambridge United 1
Sunderland 2, Ipswich 0
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe 1, Bolton 0
AFC Wimbledon 3, Crewe 2
Burton Albion 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Cambridge United 2, Wigan 2
Gillingham 0, Cheltenham 2
Ipswich 0, Rotherham 2
Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 3
Morecambe 2, Charlton 2
Oxford United 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 0, Wycombe 3
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Shrewsbury 1, Sunderland 1
Bolton 3, Doncaster 0
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow 0, Crawley Town 1
Bradford 1, Northampton 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Tranmere 2
Exeter 2, Carlisle 1
Harrogate Town 0, Salford 2
Leyton Orient 4, Sutton United 1
Mansfield Town 3, Scunthorpe 1
Newport County 1, Swindon 2
Oldham 3, Port Vale 2
Stevenage 1, Colchester 0
Walsall 0, Rochdale 0
Hartlepool 1, Forest Green 3
Carlisle 0, Harrogate Town 2
Colchester 3, Exeter 1
Crawley Town 1, Newport County 1
Forest Green 2, Barrow 0
Northampton 2, Oldham 1
Port Vale 0, Walsall 1
Rochdale 2, Stevenage 2
Salford 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Scunthorpe 1, Leyton Orient 1
Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 0
Tranmere 2, Bradford 1
Swindon 3, Hartlepool 1
Colchester 1, Newport County 1
Carlisle vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town 1, Southend 0
Barnet 2, Torquay United 1
Boreham Wood 4, Maidenhead United 0
Bromley 3, Kings Lynn 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Yeovil 1
Dover Athletic 1, Halifax Town 3
Eastleigh 2, Notts County 0
Solihull Moors 0, Chesterfield 2
Weymouth 1, Altrincham 4
Woking 1, Stockport County 2
Wrexham 0, Wealdstone 0
Aldershot 1, Torquay United 0
Boreham Wood 1, Notts County 1
Bromley 1, Yeovil 2
Chesterfield 2, Altrincham 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Eastleigh 1
Dover Athletic 2, Wealdstone 3
Halifax Town 1, Wrexham 2
Solihull Moors 2, Grimsby Town 0
Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Stockport County 5, Kings Lynn 0
Weymouth 2, Woking 3
Altrincham vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 12:20 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.