SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 14 13 1 0 0 26 56 28 Knoxville 14 11 2 0 1 23 53 25 Quad City 14 10 2 1 1 22 52 30 Fayetteville 14 10 4 0 0 20 48 34 Evansville 14 9 5 0 0 18 37 32 Pensacola 12 6 4 2 0 14 39 37 Peoria 10 5 3 0 2 12 23 17 Roanoke 11 4 4 1 2 11 31 31 Birmingham 15 2 9 4 0 8 36 65 Vermilion County 11 1 9 1 0 3 17 51 Macon 13 0 12 0 1 1 19 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Evansville 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 2, Birmingham 0

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

Peoria 2, Quad City 0

Saturday's Games

Evansville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled