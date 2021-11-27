All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 20 14 3 3 31 76 52 Toronto 22 15 6 1 31 61 48 Tampa Bay 19 12 4 3 27 62 52 Detroit 21 9 9 3 21 58 69 Boston 17 10 7 0 20 53 49 Buffalo 20 8 10 2 18 58 67 Montreal 22 5 15 2 12 48 80 Ottawa 18 4 13 1 9 44 69

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 19 15 3 1 31 64 39 Washington 21 13 3 5 31 74 50 N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54 Columbus 18 12 6 0 24 64 53 Pittsburgh 20 10 6 4 24 59 53 New Jersey 18 8 6 4 20 52 56 Philadelphia 19 8 7 4 20 47 56 N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 20 13 6 1 27 74 62 St. Louis 20 10 7 3 23 65 56 Nashville 20 11 8 1 23 56 57 Winnipeg 20 9 7 4 22 56 58 Colorado 17 10 6 1 21 67 54 Dallas 18 9 7 2 20 50 53 Chicago 20 7 11 2 16 45 65 Arizona 20 4 14 2 10 37 74

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 20 12 3 5 29 68 38 Edmonton 19 14 5 0 28 74 57 Anaheim 21 11 7 3 25 69 56 Vegas 20 12 8 0 24 64 61 San Jose 20 10 9 1 21 53 58 Los Angeles 19 8 8 3 19 49 52 Vancouver 21 6 13 2 14 49 70 Seattle 20 6 13 1 13 54 72

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 4, Florida 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Vancouver 2

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Toronto 4, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.