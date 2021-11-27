NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 19 15 3 1 31 64 39 6-1-0 9-2-1 3-1-0 Florida 20 14 3 3 31 76 52 11-0-0 3-3-3 3-0-2 Washington 21 13 3 5 31 74 50 7-1-3 6-2-2 4-1-0 Toronto 22 15 6 1 31 61 48 9-3-1 6-3-0 6-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54 5-1-1 8-3-2 4-1-0 Tampa Bay 19 12 4 3 27 62 52 7-3-2 5-1-1 3-2-1 Columbus 18 12 6 0 24 64 53 8-3-0 4-3-0 2-4-0 Pittsburgh 20 10 6 4 24 59 53 5-4-2 5-2-2 2-2-0 Detroit 21 9 9 3 21 58 69 6-2-2 3-7-1 2-4-2 Boston 17 10 7 0 20 53 49 6-3-0 4-4-0 6-2-0 New Jersey 18 8 6 4 20 52 56 5-3-2 3-3-2 2-1-2 Philadelphia 19 8 7 4 20 47 56 4-4-2 4-3-2 2-1-1 Buffalo 20 8 10 2 18 58 67 6-5-1 2-5-1 3-3-1 N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52 0-4-0 5-6-2 0-4-1 Montreal 22 5 15 2 12 48 80 4-6-1 1-9-1 2-4-1 Ottawa 18 4 13 1 9 44 69 3-7-0 1-6-1 1-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 20 12 3 5 29 68 38 3-1-3 9-2-2 0-2-1 Edmonton 19 14 5 0 28 74 57 8-1-0 6-4-0 6-0-0 Minnesota 20 13 6 1 27 74 62 6-2-0 7-4-1 4-2-0 Anaheim 21 11 7 3 25 69 56 8-3-1 3-4-2 4-1-1 Vegas 20 12 8 0 24 64 61 7-4-0 5-4-0 4-2-0 St. Louis 20 10 7 3 23 65 56 5-3-1 5-4-2 4-3-2 Nashville 20 11 8 1 23 56 57 6-4-0 5-4-1 4-1-1 Winnipeg 20 9 7 4 22 56 58 7-2-1 2-5-3 3-1-2 Colorado 17 10 6 1 21 67 54 6-2-1 4-4-0 3-2-0 San Jose 20 10 9 1 21 53 58 5-4-1 5-5-0 1-0-0 Dallas 18 9 7 2 20 50 53 6-2-1 3-5-1 2-2-1 Los Angeles 19 8 8 3 19 49 52 5-5-1 3-3-2 1-0-0 Chicago 20 7 11 2 16 45 65 5-4-1 2-7-1 3-3-0 Vancouver 21 6 13 2 14 49 70 3-6-1 3-7-1 1-3-2 Seattle 20 6 13 1 13 54 72 5-6-0 1-7-1 0-5-0 Arizona 20 4 14 2 10 37 74 2-5-1 2-9-1 1-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 4, Florida 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Vancouver 2

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Toronto 4, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.