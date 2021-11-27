Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 19 15 3 1 31 64 39
Florida 20 14 3 3 31 76 52
Washington 21 13 3 5 31 74 50
Toronto 22 15 6 1 31 61 48
N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54
Tampa Bay 19 12 4 3 27 62 52
Columbus 18 12 6 0 24 64 53
Pittsburgh 20 10 6 4 24 59 53
Detroit 21 9 9 3 21 58 69
Boston 17 10 7 0 20 53 49
New Jersey 18 8 6 4 20 52 56
Philadelphia 19 8 7 4 20 47 56
Buffalo 20 8 10 2 18 58 67
N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52
Montreal 22 5 15 2 12 48 80
Ottawa 18 4 13 1 9 44 69
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 20 12 3 5 29 68 38
Edmonton 19 14 5 0 28 74 57
Minnesota 20 13 6 1 27 74 62
Anaheim 21 11 7 3 25 69 56
Vegas 20 12 8 0 24 64 61
St. Louis 20 10 7 3 23 65 56
Nashville 20 11 8 1 23 56 57
Winnipeg 20 9 7 4 22 56 58
Colorado 17 10 6 1 21 67 54
San Jose 20 10 9 1 21 53 58
Dallas 18 9 7 2 20 50 53
Los Angeles 19 8 8 3 19 49 52
Chicago 20 7 11 2 16 45 65
Vancouver 21 6 13 2 14 49 70
Seattle 20 6 13 1 13 54 72
Arizona 20 4 14 2 10 37 74

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 4, Florida 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Vancouver 2

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Toronto 4, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.