All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|20
|14
|3
|3
|31
|76
|52
|11-0-0
|3-3-3
|3-0-2
|Toronto
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|61
|48
|9-3-1
|6-3-0
|6-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|19
|12
|4
|3
|27
|62
|52
|7-3-2
|5-1-1
|3-2-1
|Detroit
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|58
|69
|6-2-2
|3-7-1
|2-4-2
|Boston
|17
|10
|7
|0
|20
|53
|49
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|6-2-0
|Buffalo
|20
|8
|10
|2
|18
|58
|67
|6-5-1
|2-5-1
|3-3-1
|Montreal
|22
|5
|15
|2
|12
|48
|80
|4-6-1
|1-9-1
|2-4-1
|Ottawa
|18
|4
|13
|1
|9
|44
|69
|3-7-0
|1-6-1
|1-3-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|19
|15
|3
|1
|31
|64
|39
|6-1-0
|9-2-1
|3-1-0
|Washington
|21
|13
|3
|5
|31
|74
|50
|7-1-3
|6-2-2
|4-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|13
|4
|3
|29
|60
|54
|5-1-1
|8-3-2
|4-1-0
|Columbus
|18
|12
|6
|0
|24
|64
|53
|8-3-0
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|20
|10
|6
|4
|24
|59
|53
|5-4-2
|5-2-2
|2-2-0
|New Jersey
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|52
|56
|5-3-2
|3-3-2
|2-1-2
|Philadelphia
|19
|8
|7
|4
|20
|47
|56
|4-4-2
|4-3-2
|2-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|32
|52
|0-4-0
|5-6-2
|0-4-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|74
|62
|6-2-0
|7-4-1
|4-2-0
|St. Louis
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|65
|56
|5-3-1
|5-4-2
|4-3-2
|Nashville
|20
|11
|8
|1
|23
|56
|57
|6-4-0
|5-4-1
|4-1-1
|Winnipeg
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|56
|58
|7-2-1
|2-5-3
|3-1-2
|Colorado
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|67
|54
|6-2-1
|4-4-0
|3-2-0
|Dallas
|18
|9
|7
|2
|20
|50
|53
|6-2-1
|3-5-1
|2-2-1
|Chicago
|20
|7
|11
|2
|16
|45
|65
|5-4-1
|2-7-1
|3-3-0
|Arizona
|20
|4
|14
|2
|10
|37
|74
|2-5-1
|2-9-1
|1-4-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|20
|12
|3
|5
|29
|68
|38
|3-1-3
|9-2-2
|0-2-1
|Edmonton
|19
|14
|5
|0
|28
|74
|57
|8-1-0
|6-4-0
|6-0-0
|Anaheim
|21
|11
|7
|3
|25
|69
|56
|8-3-1
|3-4-2
|4-1-1
|Vegas
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|64
|61
|7-4-0
|5-4-0
|4-2-0
|San Jose
|20
|10
|9
|1
|21
|53
|58
|5-4-1
|5-5-0
|1-0-0
|Los Angeles
|19
|8
|8
|3
|19
|49
|52
|5-5-1
|3-3-2
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|21
|6
|13
|2
|14
|49
|70
|3-6-1
|3-7-1
|1-3-2
|Seattle
|20
|6
|13
|1
|13
|54
|72
|5-6-0
|1-7-1
|0-5-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2
Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1
Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3
Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0
Washington 4, Florida 3
Nashville 4, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 4, Montreal 1
Columbus 4, Vancouver 2
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0
Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 0
Dallas 3, Colorado 1
Toronto 4, San Jose 1
Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.