Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 20 14 3 3 31 76 52 11-0-0 3-3-3 3-0-2
Toronto 22 15 6 1 31 61 48 9-3-1 6-3-0 6-1-0
Tampa Bay 19 12 4 3 27 62 52 7-3-2 5-1-1 3-2-1
Detroit 21 9 9 3 21 58 69 6-2-2 3-7-1 2-4-2
Boston 17 10 7 0 20 53 49 6-3-0 4-4-0 6-2-0
Buffalo 20 8 10 2 18 58 67 6-5-1 2-5-1 3-3-1
Montreal 22 5 15 2 12 48 80 4-6-1 1-9-1 2-4-1
Ottawa 18 4 13 1 9 44 69 3-7-0 1-6-1 1-3-0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 19 15 3 1 31 64 39 6-1-0 9-2-1 3-1-0
Washington 21 13 3 5 31 74 50 7-1-3 6-2-2 4-1-0
N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54 5-1-1 8-3-2 4-1-0
Columbus 18 12 6 0 24 64 53 8-3-0 4-3-0 2-4-0
Pittsburgh 20 10 6 4 24 59 53 5-4-2 5-2-2 2-2-0
New Jersey 18 8 6 4 20 52 56 5-3-2 3-3-2 2-1-2
Philadelphia 19 8 7 4 20 47 56 4-4-2 4-3-2 2-1-1
N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52 0-4-0 5-6-2 0-4-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Minnesota 20 13 6 1 27 74 62 6-2-0 7-4-1 4-2-0
St. Louis 20 10 7 3 23 65 56 5-3-1 5-4-2 4-3-2
Nashville 20 11 8 1 23 56 57 6-4-0 5-4-1 4-1-1
Winnipeg 20 9 7 4 22 56 58 7-2-1 2-5-3 3-1-2
Colorado 17 10 6 1 21 67 54 6-2-1 4-4-0 3-2-0
Dallas 18 9 7 2 20 50 53 6-2-1 3-5-1 2-2-1
Chicago 20 7 11 2 16 45 65 5-4-1 2-7-1 3-3-0
Arizona 20 4 14 2 10 37 74 2-5-1 2-9-1 1-4-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Calgary 20 12 3 5 29 68 38 3-1-3 9-2-2 0-2-1
Edmonton 19 14 5 0 28 74 57 8-1-0 6-4-0 6-0-0
Anaheim 21 11 7 3 25 69 56 8-3-1 3-4-2 4-1-1
Vegas 20 12 8 0 24 64 61 7-4-0 5-4-0 4-2-0
San Jose 20 10 9 1 21 53 58 5-4-1 5-5-0 1-0-0
Los Angeles 19 8 8 3 19 49 52 5-5-1 3-3-2 1-0-0
Vancouver 21 6 13 2 14 49 70 3-6-1 3-7-1 1-3-2
Seattle 20 6 13 1 13 54 72 5-6-0 1-7-1 0-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 4, Florida 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Vancouver 2

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Toronto 4, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-28 01:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens