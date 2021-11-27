Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 21:13
A building burns in Chinatown, in the capital city of Honiara, Solomon Islands, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Violence receded in the capital of the Solomon ...
Israeli child Rafael Peled, 8, looks through VR virtual reality goggles as he receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from medical staff at the Sheba Tel H...
A man walks by a closed Christmas market, next to the St. Stephen's Cathedral during a nationwide lockdown to combat soaring coronavirus infections in...
Medics wearing special suits to protect against coronavirus treat COVID-19 patients in an Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Volgograd, Russia, Sund...
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their ATP World Tour Finals, singles semifinal, tennis match, at the Pa...
French urban climber Alain Robert climbs up the Skyper high-rise building in central Frankfurt, Germany, as a man watches from his office, Tuesday, No...
Women dance and shout slogans as they wait for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation laying ceremony of an internation...
A model wears a creation from the Apartamento 03 collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo...
Darrell Brooks, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after making his initial appearance in a case regarding multiple people who were killed or in...
A mother takes care of her son who is suffering from dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease, in a hospital, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 22, 202...
A woman waves a flare during a march marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Guatemala City, Thursday, Nov. 25...
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft onboard, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, from Space Launch ...
Musician Jon Batiste rides on a float during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart pauses before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/M...
Lights illuminate the Christmas market during the coronavirus pandemic with restrictions in place in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Ph...
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021...
Members of Aide a l'Eglise en Detresse (aid to the church in distress) hold signs with silhouettes during a procession with Catholic clergy in support...
Women hug near a mural of the late soccer star Diego Maradona before the first anniversary on Thursday of his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, late T...

Nov. 20 - 26, 2021

From an emotional Wanda Cooper-Jones hugging a supporter at the trial where three Georgia men were convicted of murdering her son Ahmaud Arbery, to Germany's Alexander Zverev's elated reaction after he defeated Serbian Novak Djokovic in their ATP World Tour Final, singles, semifinal tennis match in Turin, Italy, to French urban climber Alain Robert climbing up the Skyper high-rise building in central Frankfurt, Germany, as a man watches from inside his office, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

