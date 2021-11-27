AP Week in Pictures: Global

Darrell Brooks, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after making his initial appearance in a case regarding multiple people who were killed or in... Darrell Brooks, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after making his initial appearance in a case regarding multiple people who were killed or injured when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade, in Waukesha County Court, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)