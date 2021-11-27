Alexa
Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards red carpet features diversity

Stars show off their sense of fashion with beautiful and meaningful creations

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/11/27 21:28
Bai Ling wears her hand-made dress on Golden Horse Awards' red carpet. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu Photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 58th Golden Horse Awards on Saturday (Nov. 27) at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall had a rocking red carpet despite the pouring rain outside.

Bai Ling (白靈) participated last year with her “love and peace” red dress and the Golden Horse Film Festival executive committee decided to invite the star to present awards this year. Though not nominated she showed her love by turning up in a dress that she designed and made during her two-week quarantine in Taipei.

The Chinese-American actress kept her fans waiting before walking down the red carpet herself. “Hope I don’t let you down with my dress,” she said, referring to the big impression she made the previous year and the high expectations of her fans.

The garment represented the star’s different personalities, showing off her naughty, sexy, and elegant sides. On her black qipao-style dress that was cut in half down the middle, she had written the characters “be the best of you” on the front and “be brave and free” on the back, which she said were words meant for all women.

The 15-year-old Caitlin Fang (方郁婷) was nominated for “American Girl,” while “The Fall's” Alyssa Chia (賈靜雯) and Gingle Wang (王淨), and Ann Hsu (許瑋甯) all rocked the red carpet with elegance and aplomb. As for the charming actors, Chang Chen (張震), Roy Chiu (邱澤), and Kai Ko (柯震東) showed why they are the nation's gentlemen fashion icons.

Caitlin Fang (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Alyssa Chia (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Gingle Wang (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Bai Ling (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Ann Hsu (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Chang Chen (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Roy Chiu (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Kai Ko (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)
