2021 Taiwan Golden Horse Awards full list of winners

Have a look at the winners for Taiwan's equivalent of Oscars

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/11/28 00:00
The stars were out in force for the 58th Golden Horse Awards on Saturday in Taipei. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 58th Golden Horse Awards took place Saturday (Nov. 27) at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei and here is the full list of winners.

Best Narrative Feature
The Falls (瀑布)

Best Director
Clara Law (羅卓瑤) (Drifting Petals 花果飄零)

Best Leading Actor
Chang Chen (張震) (The Soul 緝魂)

Best Leading Actress
Alyssa Chia (賈靜雯) (The Falls 瀑布)

Best Supporting Actor
Liu Kuan-ting (劉冠廷) (Treat or Trick 詭扯)

Best Supporting Actress
Wang Yu-xuan (王渝萱) (Goddamned Asura 該死的阿修羅)

Best New Director
Fiona Roan Feng-i (阮鳳儀) (American Girl 美國女孩)

Best New Performer
Caitlin Fang (方郁婷) (American Girl 美國女孩)

Best Visual Effects
ArChin YEN(嚴振欽) (Till We Meet Again 月老)

Best Original Film Score
Lu Luming (盧律銘) (The Falls 瀑布)

Best Film Editing
Shieh Meng-ju (解孟儒) (The Soul 緝魂)

Best Original Screenplay
Chung Mong-hong (鍾孟宏), Chang Yaosheng (張耀升), (The Falls 瀑布)

Best Adapted Screenplay
Jun LI (李駿碩) (Drifting 濁水漂流)

Best Documentary Short Film
In Their Teens (度日) (Lin Yu-en 林佑恩)

Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year
Frank Chen (陳新發)

Audience Choice Award
American Girl (美國女孩)

FIPRESCI Prize
American Girl (美國女孩)

Lifetime Achievement Award
Lin Tsan-ting (林贊庭)
Tsai Yang-ming (蔡揚名)
