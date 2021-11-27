AP PHOTOS: Town in Syria's Idlib province transformed by war

Syrian young boys attend a school class in an orphanage refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the ... Syrian young boys attend a school class in an orphanage refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Row upon row of tents, brick homes and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, making up a series of huge informal refugee camps. Women cook, children play, men go to work, pray and discuss politics. Most of the inhabitants are displaced from various bouts of violence in Syria's 10-year conflict. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)