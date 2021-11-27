Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Town in Syria's Idlib province transformed by war

By FRANCISCO SECO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/27 16:25
Syrian children wait for donated toys and food to be distributed in a refugee camp for displaced people supported by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarma...
Syrian women wait for donated food to be distributed in a refugee camp for displaced people supported by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district,...
Displaced Syrians drive motorbikes next to refugee camps in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. In this opposition-he...
A Syrian young girl runs next to a wall in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib cit...
Syrian children hold hangs as they wait for a delivery of food and toys in Taybe refugee orphanage camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Cr...
A Syrian child peers from a window in Taybe orphanage refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the ou...
Syrians pray in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Friday...
A Syrian young woman holds a baby in a refugee camp for displaced people supported by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib cit...
A Syrian woman poses for a photograph in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the outskirts nor...
Syrians walk along in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Friday, Nov...
Syrian children hold hands as they wait for toys to be donated in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada distr...
Syrian young boys attend a school class in an orphanage refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the ...
A Syrian woman holds a child next to ancient Roman era ruins where they have set their tents in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Thursday...
Syrians pray in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district on the outskirts north of Idlib, Syria, Friday...
Syrian children play with a ball in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syri...
Syrian children hold donated toys in a refugee camp for displaced people supported by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib cit...
A Syrian boy plays with a donated toy in Taybe orphanage refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the...
Syrian displaced people walk next to ancient Roman era ruins where they have set their tends in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Thursday...
Syrian young girls attend a school class in an orphanage refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, on the...

SARMADA, Syria (AP) — In the opposition-held town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives with little hope of returning to their homes any time soon.

Row upon row of tents, brick homes and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town, making up a series of huge informal camps for displaced people. Women cook and children play. Men go to work, pray and discuss politics.

They are displaced from various bouts of violence in Syria’s 10-year conflict. Idlib province in the northwestern corner of the country is the last area in Syria held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

Some of the camps in Sarmada, north of Idlib city, are run or supported by the Turkish Red Crescent, which donates food and other items like blankets and toys.

The town’s population has increased dramatically over the years, due to waves of displacement from around the country. It is considered relatively safe due to its proximity to the Bab al-Hawa crossing with Turkey, and its distance from the fighting fronts. The town has emerged as a commercial hub linking opposition-held Syria’s economy to Turkish markets.

Here's a gallery of images from Associated Press photographer Francisco Seco.

Updated : 2021-11-27 17:45 GMT+08:00

