Hasan Ali takes 5-51 for Pakistan vs Bangladesh in 1st test

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 14:32
CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Fast bowler Hasan Ali took five wickets for 51 runs as Bangladesh was dismissed for 330 in its first innings of the opening cricket test against Pakistan on Saturday.

Ali broke Bangladesh’s resistance in the first session of the second day, when the home side resumed on 253-4. He took four wickets Saturday with Bangladesh adding just 77 runs.

His sixth five-wicket haul in tests was complemented by his new-ball partner Shaheen Afridi, who had 2-70, and medium pacer Faheem Ashraf, 2-54.

For Bangladesh, Liton Das top-scored with 114 after hitting his maiden century and Mushfiqur Rahim added 91. Mehidy Hasan was not out on 38.

As Bangladesh appeared to extend its domination after a good first day, Ali gave them a setback in second over, dismissing Liton.

Liton, starting the day with 113, could add just one run before Ali had him out leg-before wicket.

Updated : 2021-11-27 16:13 GMT+08:00

