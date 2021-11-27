Alexa
Saint Joseph's tops Georgetown 77-74 behind Funk

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 12:45
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Funk poured in 29 points, sinking 8 of 10 shots from 3-point range, and Saint Joseph's held off Georgetown 77-74 at the Wooden Legacy on Friday night.

Funk shot 9 for 11 overall and added seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-3). Ejike Obinna had 17 points, while Jordan Hall added 13 points and eight assists.

Kaiden Rice tossed in 25 points to lead the Hoyas (2-3). Dante Harris added 17 points and six assists. Donald Carey scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

