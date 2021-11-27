Higgins leads CS Bakersfield past Boise St. 46-39

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Kaleb Higgins had 11 points as Cal State Bakersfield topped Boise State 46-39 on Friday night.

Devonaire Doutrive had 15 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (3-3). Mladen Armus added nine rebounds.

Marcus Shaver Jr., who was second on the Broncos in scoring heading into the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

