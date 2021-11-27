Alexa
Broome leads Morehead St. past Arkansas St. 75-51

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 12:14
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points as Morehead State rolled past Arkansas State 75-51 on Friday night.

Broome made 10 of 11 shots. He added nine rebounds and six blocks.

Skyelar Potter had 16 points and seven rebounds for Morehead State (3-3). Tray Hollowell added 11 points. Ta'lon Cooper had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Desi Sills had 15 points for the Red Wolves (3-2). Marquis Eaton added 10 points. Norchad Omier had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

