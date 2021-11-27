Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Manning Jr. carries South Alabama past Hawaii 72-69

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 12:22
Manning Jr. carries South Alabama past Hawaii 72-69

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Charles Manning Jr. had a career-high 25 points as South Alabama narrowly defeated Hawaii 72-69 in the Las Vegas Classic on Friday.

Diante Smith had 15 points for South Alabama (5-2), which earned its fourth straight win. Jay Jay Chandler, who made two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to seal the win, added 10 points.

Junior Madut had 18 points for the Rainbow Warriors (3-2). Mate Colina added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Amoro Lado had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-27 13:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens