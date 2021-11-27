Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas A&M regroups in second half, beats South Dakota 58-44

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 12:02
Texas A&M regroups in second half, beats South Dakota 58-44

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 20 points and No. 23 Texas A&M overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat South Dakota 58-44 on Friday night at the Paradise Jam.

The Aggies (6-0) trailed 30-21 at halftime but blew past South Dakota in the third quarter, outscoring the Coyotes 24-2 in the period. The Coyotes (2-4) made 1 of 12 shots (8%) in the third quarter and it wasn't much better in the fourth as they made 3 of 17 (18%). South Dakota shot 26% for the game.

South Dakota had a strong second quarter, outscoring the Aggies 18-9. The Coyotes made twice as many field goals in the second quarter (8) as they did the entire second half (4).

The Aggies didn't shoot much better, hitting 40% overall. The nation's leading 3-point shooting team at 48% entering the game, Texas A&M made just 5 of 18 (28%).

Jordan Nixon scored 13 points for Texas A&M. She made 4 of 7 3-pointers and the rest of the team was 1-for-11. Wells, who did not attempt a 3-pointer, was 8 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Destiny Pitts had 10 rebounds.

Liv Korngable scored 11 points and Hannah Sjerven 10 for South Dakota.

—-

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-27 13:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens