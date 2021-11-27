Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast past Western Michigan

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin poured in 29 points as Florida Gulf Coast topped Western Michigan 77-67 on Friday night.

Zach Anderson had 11 points for the Eagles (4-2), while Cyrus Largie scored 10.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 24 points for the Broncos (1-4), who have now lost four straight. Mack Smith added 16 points. Markeese Hastings contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

