Hillmon leads No. 12 Michigan past No. 16 Oregon State 61-52

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 11:17
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 20 points and 13 rebounds, No. 12 Michigan took control in the fourth quarter and the Wolverines held off No. 16 Oregon State 61-52 at the Daytona Beach Invitational.

The score was tied at 40 entering the fourth quarter before Michigan opened with a 7-0 run, sparked by five points from Leigha Brown. After Oregon State snapped the run, Hillmon and Brown added back-to-back buckets and Michigan led 51-42 with 4:38 remaining.

Oregon State drew within four points with 3:44 to go, but Danielle Rauch and Maddie Nolan hit 3-pointers to keep Michigan comfortably ahead.

Michigan led 31-23 at halftime but a 10-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Greta Kampschroeder drew the Beavers even at 40.

Brown finished with 14 points and Rauch scored 11 for Michigan (6-0). Hillmon also had four steals but committed seven turnovers.

Kennedy Brown led Oregon State (3-1) with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Taya Corosdale grabbed 11 rebounds. Taylor Jones, Oregon State's leading scorer, was held to six points in 20 minutes of playing time.

It was Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico's 199th win since coming to Michigan 10 years ago. The first shot at win No. 200 comes against Mississippi State on Saturday, the tournament's final day. Oregon State will wrap up against Notre Dame.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

