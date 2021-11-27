Nani's 2022 option declined by Major League Soccer's Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani's 2022 option was declined by Major League Soccer's Orlando on Friday, allowing the 35-year-old forward to leave on a free transfer.

Nani scored 28 goals and had 23 assists in 84 matches over all competitions in three seasons.

He had a base salary of $2,333,333 this year and total compensation of $2,486,250, including a prorated share of his signing bonus.

The Portuguese star has played for Sporting Lisbon (2005-07, 2014-15, 2018-19), Manchester United (2007-15), Fenerbahçe (2015-16), Valencia (2016-18) and Lazio (2017-18). He had 24 goals in 112 appearances for Portugal from 2006-17.

