Taiwanese judoka nabs gold at 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam judo competition

Yang Yung-wei edges out Russian competitor to win first Grand Slam gold

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/27 11:29
Taiwanese judo medalist Yang Yung-wei. (International Judo Federation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's judoka Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) on Friday (Nov. 26) nabbed gold at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam judo tournament.

In the first two matches, he defeated Ahmed Al Naqbi of the United Arab Emirates and Dilshot Khalmatov from Ukraine. In the quarterfinals, he faced British national Samuel Hall and beat him with a triangle choke, Liberty Times reported.

After advancing to the finals, Yang defeated Russian competitor Ramazan Abdulaev, who won silver at the Paris Grand Slam in October and ranked 19th in the world.

This is Yang’s first Grand Slam gold medal. The 24-year-old received a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last week, Yang was ranked No. 1 in the world in the men's judo extra lightweight class — the first Taiwanese to do so, according to Liberty Times.
