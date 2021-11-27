Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Booker, Suns extend win streak to 15, beat Knicks 118-97

By Associated Press
2021/11/27 10:26
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) looks to pass over New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26,...
New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) shoots over Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in...
New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley (5) guards Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in N...
New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) drives between Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne (15) and Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball gam...

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) looks to pass over New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26,...

New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) shoots over Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in...

New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley (5) guards Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in N...

New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) drives between Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne (15) and Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball gam...

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-97 on Friday night for their 15th straight victory, matching the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

Chris Paul had 14 points and 10 assists for the Suns, who improved to 16-3. The reigning Western Conference champions will try to wrap up a perfect four-game trip Saturday in a showdown with East-leading Brooklyn.

Phoenix also won 15 straight during the 2006-07 season. The Suns won a franchise-best 17 in a row later that season.

Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Booker was 14 for 27 from the field, making four 3-pointers. He did not attempt a free throw.

The Suns had to work hard to pull out victories in San Antonio and Cleveland to start the trip, but were in control most of the way at Madison Square Garden. They were ahead for the final three quarters and led by as much as 24 points.

Kemba Walker scored 17 points for the Knicks.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-27 11:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens