Booker, Suns extend win streak to 15, beat Knicks 118-97

New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) drives between Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne (15) and Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball gam... New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) drives between Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne (15) and Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/John Munson)

New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley (5) guards Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in N... New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley (5) guards Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/John Munson)

New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) shoots over Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in... New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) shoots over Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/John Munson)

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) looks to pass over New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26,... Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) looks to pass over New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/John Munson)

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-97 on Friday night for their 15th straight victory, matching the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

Chris Paul had 14 points and 10 assists for the Suns, who improved to 16-3. The reigning Western Conference champions will try to wrap up a perfect four-game trip Saturday in a showdown with East-leading Brooklyn.

Phoenix also won 15 straight during the 2006-07 season. The Suns won a franchise-best 17 in a row later that season.

Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Booker was 14 for 27 from the field, making four 3-pointers. He did not attempt a free throw.

The Suns had to work hard to pull out victories in San Antonio and Cleveland to start the trip, but were in control most of the way at Madison Square Garden. They were ahead for the final three quarters and led by as much as 24 points.

Kemba Walker scored 17 points for the Knicks.

