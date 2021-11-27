Oubre, Hornets blister Timberwolves from long range, 133-115

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) dunks past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the first half of an NBA basketb... Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) dunks past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) brings the ball up while guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie (20) during the first half of ... Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) brings the ball up while guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) passes the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in ... Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) passes the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketba... Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) scrambles for the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first h... Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) scrambles for the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives to the basket while guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie (20) during the first half of... Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives to the basket while guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball g... Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives to the basket while guarded by Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington during the first ha... Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives to the basket while guarded by Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) blocks a shot from Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the first half of an NBA bas... Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) blocks a shot from Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping the surging Charlotte Hornets snap the Minnesota Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak with a 133-115 victory Friday night.

Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward each had 18 points ,and LaMelo Ball had 10 points and 13 assists. The Hornets have won eight of their last nine games.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points for Minensota, and D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added 18 points.

The Hornets tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers and shot 57.5% from beyond the arc against the NBA's top-ranked 3-point defense. The Timberwolves had held their opponents to 30.1% shooting from 3-point range entering the game.

The Hornets improved to 7-2 at home.

Charlotte took a 68-58 lead into halftime behind 15 points from Oubre and nine assists from Ball, including a full-court baseball pass to Bridges as he falling out of bounds.

Charlotte broke open the game late in the third quarter behind the left-hand shooting Oubre, who made four 3-pointers in the final 3:58 of the quarter to push the lead to 19. Minnesota could never make a run in the fourth quarter and coach Chris Finch yanked his starters with about six minutes to play with his team down 20.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Patrick Beverly (left adductor strain) did not play. ... Shot just 31.4% from 3-point range.

Hornets: C Mason Plumlee (calf) did not play. ... First-round draft pick Kai Jones scored his first NBA points on a late dunk. ... P.J. Washington had 17 points in his second game back from an injury.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Hornets: Open four-game trip at Houston on Saturday night.

