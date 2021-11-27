Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 25 Xavier escapes Virginia Tech behind Johnson's 30

By DENIS P. GORMAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/27 10:28
No. 25 Xavier escapes Virginia Tech behind Johnson's 30

NEW YORK (AP) — Nate Johnson scored 30 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, and No. 25 Xavier beat Virginia Tech 59-58 in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday night.

Johnson was the only player to finish in double figure scoring for Xavier (5-1).

Nahiem Alleyne scored 18 points for the Hokies (5-2), who were coming off a loss to No. 9 Memphis on Wednesday. Hunter Cattoor chipped in with 13 points and Keve Aluma added 12.

Xavier, which lost 82-70 to Iowa State on Wednesday, led Virginia Tech 45-37 midway through the second half before the Hokies began to rally, going on a 16-4 run to push ahead 53-49 with 3:46 remaining.

Johnson tied it with a 3, Virginia Tech took the lead again, and Xavier's Jack Nunge tied it 56-all on a 3-pointer with 1:56 left. After misses by both teams, Alleyne's layup put Virginia Tech ahead before Johnson's decisive 3. Cattoor missed a jumper at the buzzer for the Hokies and Justyn Mutts couldn’t convert a tip-in.

Xavier led 35-27 after a hot-shooting first half. The Musketeers shot 56% from the field, including 50% (6 for 12) from 3-point range, while limiting Virginia Tech to 37.5% shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers had struggled from 3-point range, making 27.3% of their attempts before Friday night, but shot 10 for 22 (45.5%) from beyond the arc against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have reached the NCAA Tournament four years in a row and this team looks capable of extending that streak. Entering Friday, the Hokies had limited opponents to 35.2% percent shooting from the field, along with forcing 14.2 turnovers and blocking three shots per game. Xavier turned it over 14 times, but Virginia Tech allowed the Musketeers to shoot 47.8% from the field.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Hosts Central Michigan on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: Visits Maryland on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-27 11:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens